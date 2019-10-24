Most People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) members who defected before the last general elections in February in Iseyin area of Oyo State have returned to the party under the leadership of Senator Andrew Gbenga Babalola.

A release by Mallam Adebayo Muritala, head of Media and Elders forum, Iseyin chapters of the party, said the coming home to roost of those who had gone to other parties to seek their individual political fortunes was facilitated by the reconciliation efforts to reinforce the strength of the PDP in the town and Oyo State.

Those charged with wooing back members who had sojourned in other parties, Mallam Adebayo said, took a cue from the coalition that the Oyo State former governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, successfully rallied before the recent governorship election to give victory to the PDP’S candidate, Seyi Makinde. He asserted that the need to return to the PDP became imperative to give the Makinde’s administration necessary support and boost the incumbent morale to deliver democratic dividend to the people.

The defectors at the reconciliation meeting agreed to sink their differences and work for the progress of the party to the benefit members, Mallam Adebayo stressed.

He said that senator Babalola promised that the headship of the party in Iseyin would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that the party would not play a second role in the political setting of Iseyin.

The senator assured members of a renewed collective resolve of party leaders in Iseyin not to compromise on ensuring that interests of members would always be promoted and protected. He urged members to renew their commitment to the progress of the party in Iseyin as only victory of the party would redound to the benefit of members.