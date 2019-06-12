Cosmas Omegoh

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin are among the dignitaries expected to grace the 44th passing out parade ceremony of the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, on Saturday June 15, 2019.

According to the Commandant of the institution, Mr Segun Adegoke, Mr Babandede will be the chief host at the event.

He noted that a total of 396 cadets were expected to pass out from premier institution for the training of graduates expected to be handed various positions in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said: “The event will feature speeches to be delivered by Mr Babandede and other invited guests, various parade performances among other activities.”