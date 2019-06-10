I have been with the Nigeria Immigration Service since I left school nearly 28 years ago, long enough to have seen about eight Comptrollers General of the NIS come and go. From Garuba Abbas to UKU mar, Uzoamaka Nwizu of blessed memory, Joseph Chukwurah Udeh, Rose Chinyere Uzoma, David Shikfu Paradang, Martin Abeshi and now Mohamed Babandede.

Of this lot, I was previleged to come very close to a few of them, three of them to be precise. In 1999/2000, when Mrs Nwizu (God bless her soul) was newly appointed as the first female Immigra- tion boss, possibly in Africa, I was led to publish a magazine that will carry her image and interview as front page news. She quickly approved the proposal then, although my immediate boss, MR Patrick Anchaver, the then Assistant Comptroller General in Lagos didn’t see the need for an Immigration journal, especially coming from a bloody freshly recruited Cadet ASI. It took the pressure of Dr Babajide Brown, then a Comptroller and the trio of Messrs Parradang,

Dilibe and Ekpedeme King (who were then the lagos cabal), to convince Anchaver to forward a request for the approval of my proposal to abuja, with a proof copy of what later became THE MIGRANT magazine. Not only did Mrs Nwizu attend the maiden public presentation of the magazine, she came with her husband and they both spent the night in lagos.

As for Mrs Uzoma, I worked briefly with her as Deputy Service PRO under Joachim Olumba, in 2010, with concurrent posting as Deputy Service Protocol Officer, under Kadaura. Mrs Uzoma having been been my boss way back in Lagos, did not waste time upon becoming CG, to draft me to her Office to assist the Public Relations Unit, whilst her then Chief of Staff (we call it Principal Staff Officer), Nurudeen Graham, having also been following my progression in the Service, had recommended that i also deputize for the Protocol unit.

In 2011, Mr Parradang as Comptroller in charge of Admin, signed my posting order to canada as immigration attache and two years later when he became the CG, he made out time off his International Civil Aviation Confrence in Montreal, to visit me (with his wife) at the High Commission in Ottawa. Oga Pee, as his Lagos fans fondly called him, was outstanding though very thourough to the point of being misunderstood by Officer and men.