Former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, have condoled with the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State council, over the death of the African Independent Television (AIT) correspondent, Mallam Danladi Ibrahim Mohammed.

The late AIT Niger State correspondent died Thursday evening in a ghastly motor accident involving his car and another car in Bosso, a suburb of Minna, the state capital. In their separate condolence letters to the union, the former governor, Babangida Aliyu and Jonathan Vatsa described the death of Danladi as shocking. In his letter, Aliyu said, "I received with great shock, the news of the sudden death of Danladi Muhammad of the Africa Independent Television (AIT), who sustained fatal injuries from car crash along Bosso road on April 12, 2022." Also in his condolence, Vatsa described the late Danladi as a perfect gentleman, whose professional competence remained unquestionable, stressing, "he will not only be missed by his immediate family, but the entire journalism profession." Vatsa said the news of the death of Danladi came to him as a shock. He said: "I was with him at a political function few hours before his sudden death."