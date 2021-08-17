From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

An exclusive film documentary on the life times and legacies of former President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda (IBB) is set to be produced.

The visual memoir of the former military General will be produced by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and is expected to showcase the monumental accomplishments of IBB in Nigeria.

This was announced on Sunday when the former Nigerian leader played host to the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of the NFC, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe and his team, during a courtesy visit by the latter to the Minna Hilltop residence of the former.

Chidia who was warmly received by IBB, congratulated him on his 80th Birthday,he also lauded IBB’s bold infrastructural and policy achievements during his time as Nigeria’s President.

Asides his contribution to the Motion Industry during his era as the Nation’s President, Chidia his addesss described IBB as a distinguished statesman, he recalled how IBB strengthened the Nation’s Military Power to become the cynosure of other countries. Chidia said that IBB projected the nation in hammer of novelty and thus made Nigeria a world power and centre of Africa diplomacy.

Also in his address Chida listed the infrstructal strides of IBB which he described as legacy projects , they include ; the construction of: the Third Mainland bridge Lagos , International Conference Centre, Central Bank of Nigeria Headquarters, Satellite Towns , Federal Protection Agency Headquarter and Zonal Office, Supreme Court Building, Abuja International Airport, High Court Buildings, Federal Housing Estates Nationwide, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Shiroro Hydroelectric Powe Station and so many numerous others.

While intimating IBB on the documentary proposal of the Corporation through a letter, Maduekwe outlined the contributions of Babangida’s Presidency to Nigeria’s Motion picture industry.

According to the NFC, MD , IBB’s successes in the Nation’s Film sector include the relocation of the NFC film laboratory from lagos to Jos which he likened to a similar move in the United States when the industry moved from New York to California saying that after all Jos is just like California.

Chidia stated “We recollect that it was during your presidency that you approved the relocation of the first Colour Film Processing Laboratory and Sound Studio in sub-Saharan Africa and the headquarters of the Nigerian Film Corporation from Lagos to Jos where it has remained to the present day. In addition, you put in place the first National Film Policy for Nigeria; from which the National Film Institute, and the National Film and Video Sound Archives were established”

In addition Chidia noted that the first ever Nigerian International Film Festival was held under IBB’s administration, he also recalled that at the Award Nite of the Festival at the National Theatre, Lagos, the former President sent an official representative, Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako, who was then a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council.

Dr. Chidia also commended IBB for laying the foundation which he said led to the birth of present day Nigeria Movie industry know as “Nollywood” which has provided a platform to explore young talents and also employed thousands of youths.

Maduekwe said “Clearly, even at the early stages of its evolution, you recognized the immense potentials Nigeria will derive from well-developed film industry. It is therefore not out of place to say that your administration laid the foundation for the emergence of “Nollywood” which has unleashed the creative potentials of our youths. Today, this industry is now the fastest employer of labour after the Agricultural sector as attested to by the National Bureau of Statistics. Nigeria is now the second largest global content provider in film following Hollywood closely in quantity. It is against this background and in line with our mandate that the Nigerian Film Corporation intends to produce a documentary film on your life and legacies. We believe that this documentary will put into context your perspectives on the historical development, evolution and future of Nigeria and its people, he concluded.

In his response, Babangida appreciated the visit of the NFC team led by Dr. Chidia , he thanked Dr. Chidia for recognising his achievements in developing the Nation’s Film Culture. In his speech the former Military leader, commended the NFC,MD for leading a narrative change in the Nigeria Film Corporation which he said has contributed to growth of the Nation via entertainment. On the documentary IBB expressed his delight on the initiative and assured of his willingness to make the proposal a reality.