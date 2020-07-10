Chukwudi Nweje

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida has expressed sadness at the death of Justice Dahiru Saleh.

He described the late jurist, who is best remembered for annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election as “an uncommon Nigerian whose sense of patriotism was very instructive.”

Babangida in a condolence message, yesterday, said the death of Saleh came to him as a shock, but that he is consoled by the good deeds of Saleh “on earth throughout his sojourn both as a patriotic Nigerian and Judicial officer.”

The statement said: “I feel a sense of personal loss at the sad news of Justice Mohammad Dahiru Saleh, which sad event took place a few days ago. Even though we are all aware that death is the ultimate end of man, we are struck with awe and nostalgia each time we lose our dear ones. The death of Justice Dahiru Saleh struck me with shock, but I am consoled by his good deeds on earth throughout his sojourn both as a patriotic Nigerian and Judicial officer.

“Justice Dahiru was an uncommon Nigerian whose sense of patriotism was very instructive. He was always around to give judicial perspectives to some of our initiatives in government and how we could use the law to advance the cause of humanity. He was calm, collected and fecund in his understanding of the Justice system.”