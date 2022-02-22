Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees of St. George’s Ambulance Foundation, Adams Hamzat, has said the 18th anniversary of the foundation will hold in Abuja.

Hamzat, in a statement, said the event billed for Transcorp Hotel, Abuja will give honorary awards and investiture to some personalities in recognition of their leadership roles and service to humanity.

Hamzat, who doubles as national coordinator of the foundation, said eminent personalities to be awarded include former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, who is the grand patron of the foundation, former president Goodluck Jonathan (great grand patron), former vice president, Atiku Abubakar (life patron).

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), will be the royal father of the day.

Oba Ogunwusi national peace initiatives and remarkable contributions during the heat of COVID-19 will also be rewarded.

Others to be awarded are the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways, George Moghalu, Abdullahi Abubakar Maikano, Administrative Officer to the President, Managing Director, Passmark Construction Limited, Paul Onwuakpaoke Kanu and former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko for his innovative Mother and Child Hospital.

The list also include the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Mamman Nami and Ezeani of Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State, Maduabushi Nevobasi.

The statement further stated that St. George’s Ambulance Foundation is the foremost humanitarian organisation that has championed emergency ambulance services in Nigeria.