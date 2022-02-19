Chief Ebenezer Babatope was Chief ObafemiAwolowo’s Private Secretary, former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with CHIDI OBINECHE, he speaks on the zoning formulae of PDP as the 2023 general elections draw nearer. He says zoning among the six geo-political zones or on North- South platform is flexible and will not be altered. According to him, the focus is on the emergence of the best presidential aspirant. He further speaks on the game plan of the PDP for the 2023 elections, among other contemporary issues.

What is happening to the PDP zoning formula, which has been in place since 1999? The signals we are getting is that it may not work this time as many presidential aspirants from all sections of the country are in the field campaigning.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

We don’t have a strict zoning formula in PDP. We don’t have it. It is only the APC that has got it, but they are running away from it now. Our goal is geared towards achieving power for the Nigerian people. We made some mistakes. We don’t want to make the mistakes again. And that is why we are flexible about zoning or no zoning. People are talking about North- South. Any section of the country that can bring us victory, we will go for that section. That is what I can tell you.

Okay, you’re not going to play zoning in the strict sense of it?

We have never played strict zoning in the PDP. No. We have never done that. It has always been flexible to accommodate interests and other dynamics of politics.

Are you saying that since the president has come from the North since 2015, it should continue like that? Where do you place the interests of the founding fathers of PDP who planned that the presidency should go round the six geo- political zones for the sake of justice, equity and fair play, and most importantly for the peace and stability of the multi- ethnic nation?

Let me be very honest with you. I will tell you that the area that is very much cheated is the area of the South-East. But unfortunately, that idea is being rubbished by the fact that we have not got our political party strong in the South-East.

Is PDP not strong in the South east?

PDP is strong in the South-East,but APGA is the strongest party in the South-East. Let them embrace PDP the way they embraced APGA and the quest of the zone for the presidential ticket will not have any problems.Unfortunately, the leaders of the party in the South-East will never agree. This is the major problem in the South-East. Otherwise, the presidential quest of the zone will be an easy ride.

How do you look at the chances of the presidential aspirants in PDP? We have Atiku Abubakar, Gov Tambuwal, Anyim Pius Anyim, Peter Obi and others.

I have no grudges against any of them. They are all qualified to contest. Atiku contested the last time. Of course, he has the right to contest again. The space can contain everyone. But if I have a chance to make a preference, I will go for Peter Obi. I love Peter Obi, I must tell you. I have said this time without number. It doesn’t matter where the candidate is from. What matters is the pedigree and capacity of the person to make fundamental changes that will take the country higher. I love Peter Obi. He is an economist and beyond that, he is a political realist. I pray always that let the best candidate emerge, so that we can win power back again.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Brushing sentiments aside, how do you look at the chances of PDP, APC and other parties in next year’s general elections?

It is not because I am a member of PDP, but truth be told, PDP has the brightest chance. We have done some ground work after losing power in 2015. We know the mistakes we made that cost us power. We have learnt from them and are determined not to repeat those mistakes. We have also assembled a very powerful team. We have the brightest brains. I am happy at the quality of most of the presidential aspirants. Look at Dele Momodu. He made a mistake by joining the APC, but he has retraced his steps. He doesn’t belong there. He has very good leadership potentials. He is in the race.

What is the cutting edge for PDP and APC as we gravitate towards 2023?

As far as I am concerned, our concentration in PDP is to allow the emergence of a candidate that will win election for us. I don’t know about APC. That is their own headache. My friend, the national chairman of PDP, IyorchiaAyu, has what it takes to lead the party to victory. He is calm and brilliant, and has the interest of the party at heart. He is a very, very careful person, full of courage and determination. This is where PDP has an edge over APC. He is not reckless and over ambitious. I am confident that he will lead the party to victory. He is a very brilliant political party mobiliser and organizer with sound experience in party management. As I said earlier, we have assembled a crack team of the best brains. APC has brought us disaster and pain\. That is why I am praying that we should bring a man that will calm the nerves of the people and rebuild this country. With the level of home work we have done and the lessons we learnt, winning the election in a free and fair framework will not be difficult for us.

You are bubbling with so much optimism. But do you, in all honesty, assess the past electoral history of the country which had always been non- transparent and credible. How do you place your hope that 2023 election will be different and will produce a president that is not tainted with flaws?

We have hope. We believe that things will not always be bad. We have hope that INEC this time will be tenacious in upholding and conducting a free, fair, firm election as the electoral umpire. We have hope that the new technology being deployed will cleanse the system of the vestiges of upturning clean results with fake ones. You can see how the Anambra governorship elections played out well without much ado. Anyone that observed the election will praise INEC because they were steps ahead of the crooks who always ruin our elections.

A lot of people believe that PDP won the 2019 presidential elections but were robbed of victory. Today, the president is vacillating in signing the Electoral Bill which many also believe will be the catalyst of a free and fair election next year. If what happened in 2019 happens again, what will happen?

We have to rely on God Almighty, the creator of mankind and the universe. He will be the ultimate arbiter and consoler. Whatever he says will happen must happen. We are not afraid of what they will do. We do not have the army, police, court and other coercive instruments of state. We have faith that the electoral commission will see reason to do that which is just and give victory to the rightful winner.

The PDP followed the 2019 electoral loss legally and also with faith in God. Now, if there is a repeat in next year’s election and the same process fails to yield the desired effects, do you not think that it will be all over for PDP for a long time to come.

Well, God will help us to crown all our efforts with success. That is all I can say to that. Those who thrive in the use of weapons and force will one day know that such things are ephemeral and don’t last forever.