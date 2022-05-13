Former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope said: “NEC has taken a decision, as far as I am concerned it is binding on all of us.”

This as former Secretary to Government of the Federation and presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, pleged to accept the party’s position.

Anyim, who spoke at a consultative meeting with former members of the PDP National Working Committee ( NWC), yesterday, in Abuja, said: “NEC decided that zoning should take the back seat. Very well and good. In a democracy, there are three certainties- tenure, process, structure. As a party, I accept the position of the party.”

Regardless, former PDP National Vice chairman, South East, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu, told Daily Sun that the party’s decision would have ripple effect.

He said the South tried its best in pushing for the ticket to be zoned to it, noting that the leadership of the party probably knew something that Southern leaders do not know.