Wydad Athletic casablanca player, Babatunde Michael, scored his 13 goals of the season in a match against Hassania Agadir.

The result leaves the table topper to 52 points in 24 matches, they are nine points ahead of second placed city rivals Raja Casablanca who are have 43 points.

The former Water FC Academy of Abuja graduate’s goal was not enough to pick the maximum points away from home as they lost the tie by 2-1 to Agadir.

So far, he has scored 13 goals with 10 assists this season.

His form has contributed to part of why Wydad are in the semi final of CAF Champions League.