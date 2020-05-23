Former Nigerian international, Sam Sodje said Celestine Babayaro is the greatest Nigerian to ever played in the English Premier league.

The former Reading defender was full of praises for every Nigerian player who have played the premier league and disclosed they left long lasting impression in the heart of many English fans.

A total of 42 Nigerians have featured in the Premier League, more than any other African country, the list includes the likes of Austine Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, John Mikel and so on.

When asked for his greatest Nigerian to ever play in the premier league, Sodje opted for former Chelsea defender Celestine Babayaro.

Sodje said the former Anderlecht of Belgium left back had huge influence on the league and opened doors for other Nigerians to come into the league.

“You have to give respect to likes of Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Efan Ekoku for scoring plenty goals and the players who played more than 50 games in the premier league.”

“So, I give respect to Yobo, Mikel, but I won’t lie, Nigerians who brought influence on Premier League are Babayaro and Kanu, but I love Babayaro and will say he’s the best,” he told www.brila.net.

Babayaro was signed by Chelsea in April 1997, for a transfer fee of £2.25 million, a club record paid for a teenager at the time.

He went on to play 137 league games for the club before his departure for Newcastle United in 2005, where he also made 47