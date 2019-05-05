Former Nigeria international Celestine Babayaro is set to feature for Chelsea Legends again after he was named on the roster for next month’s match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, informs the official website of Chelsea.

The Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist is among the eleven defenders called up for the game on Sunday, June 23 and faces competition from Graeme Le Saux, Wayne Bridge and Jon Harley for a spot at left-back.

Babayaro was in the Chelsea Legends squad that lost 4-1 to Inter Forever in May 2018 and also represented the side in a friendly against an African XI in September.

Babayaro, who later played for Newcastle United, was Chelsea’s most expensive teenager when he joined the club from Anderlecht in 1997 for a transfer fee of £2.25 million.

The defender made nearly 200 appearances for Chelsea and won the UEFA Cup Winners Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time with the club.

Real Madrid Legends Raul, Roberto Carlos, Alvaro Arbeloa and Julio Baptista have confirmed their participation in the clash against Chelsea.