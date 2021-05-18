It was celebration time for the Babcock Centre for Executive Development (BCED) as 17 of the 27 pioneer students in church administration became the first fruits of collaboration between Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) and Babcock University (BU).

Speaking during their graduation at BU, the president/vice-chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, enjoined them to not rest on their oars but aim to get to the zenith of knowledge.

He said, as church workers, there was need for them to acquire more knowledge to do well in the ministry.

The VC also congratulated the faculty as well as CASON for finding the institution worthy to partner.

CASON president, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji, said he was glad that what was once a dream had produced its first fruits. He urged the graduates to go back to their local churches and “run them well and not run them down.”

“Shine the light in your corner; represent heaven well in your churches, represent the brand very well and God will give you the grace to do it well,” he charged them.

Senior vice-president, academics, Prof. Philemon Amanze, urged them to not shy away from the counsel of Apostle Paul as espoused in 2 Timothy 3:16, to preach the word in season and out of season.

Director, BCED, Prof. Johnson Egwakhe, congratulated the graduates for sticking till the end, while others dropped out in the course of the programme. Prof. Egwakhe said the ceremony would not only drive more students for the programme but also create awareness and visibility for church administration.

Speaking on behalf of other graduates, Pastor Kayode Olorunishola expressed appreciation for being the first set of students in the programme, and for the impartation of sound knowledge.