A new governing council has been inaugurated for Babcock University (BU) to steer the affairs of the institution for next quinquennial, from 2020 to 2025. The new council is headed by the president of the Northern Region Conference of the Seventh Adventist Church, Pastor Yohanna Harry.

The inauguration took place at the institution and was performed by the chancellor of the university and president of the West African Central Division of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor (Dr.) Elie Weick-Dido.

Other members of the governing council present at the inauguration included the president, vice-chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Ademola Tayo, deputy vice-chancellor, academics, Prof. Philemon Amanze, deputy vice-chancellor, management services, Prof. Yacob Haliso; vice-president, financial administration, Dr. Ilesanmi Akande; vice-president, student development, Dr. Sunday Audu; former president of the General Conference of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Emeritus Prof. Michael Omolewa; Abia State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanelechi C.K.Nwangwa, and Mr. Markus Dangana.

The chancellor advised members of the council to discharge their functions effectively with passion and dedication to the service of God and humanity. He noted that, at a time such as this, every institution requires the best practices to excel and drastically stave off competition.

“With about 197 universities in Nigeria, Babcock University requires your best input to continue to raise the bar of learning and training for maximum global impact.”

In his acceptance speech, Pastor Harry said the council would exercise its primary responsibility in the overall interest of all and sundry without let or hindrance. He added that it would continue to determine the educational character and academic direction and integrity of the university to ensure that students of the institution have a high-quality learning experience, leading to academic awards that are subject to the application of appropriate academic standards.

Similarly, the VC, Prof. Tayo, noted that he would, with the support of the governing council, work to implement and fulfill the mission and strategic aims of the university, the corporate plan and the key indicators of university performance. He added that he would ensure that the university is financially sustainable and is using its resources judiciously in the overall interest of its students and stakeholders.