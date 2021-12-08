By Gabriel Dike

No fewer than 782 students on Wednesday took their matriculation oath at the 22nd matriculation ceremony of Babcock University (BU), Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, the Babcock University

postgraduate college was established to support the academic and professional development of postgraduate researchers and early career researchers with a view to ensuring that the Institution’s world-leading research continues to grow.

Prof. Tayo explained that BU is creating a reputation as a research-led university that provides a vibrant and challenging academic environment informed by an international perspective and collaboration with some top-ranked universities around the world.

The VC disclosed that Babcock University is a forward-thinking institution with an appetite for high quality research.

He observed that for 22 years and counting, BUbhas been responsive to the demands for a decent education that advances the frontiers of knowledge and builds capacity for the development of the community and society at large.

He added: “Our responsibility as an institution is inspired by love for mankind, and shaped by a commitment to making the world a better place through quality research.”

Tayo urged the matriculants to diligently, with a sense of the highest purpose, make good use of the pool of dedicated and resourceful faculty and staff at their disposal, to contribute to this vision.

The Dean of the College of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Ayandiji Aina advised the matriculants as senior students to take advantage of the university’s conducive environment to produce research work that are locally relevant but with international impact.

Aina also advised the students to work hard to access the research grants made available by the university administration for postgraduates.