Babcock University has graduated a total of 2169 graduates, comprising 1686 undergraduate and 483 postgraduate. Of this number, 66 made first class.

The department of Christian Religious Studies in the School of Education and Humanities produced the overall best student in the person of Olayemi Oluwaseyi Olayinka with a CGPA of 4.92.

Speaking at the Virtual Convocation ceremony, which took place on Thursday, President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo said the event was historical as it marked a defining moment in the life of the institution in the midst of the global pandemic.

While congratulating the students and the teeming university community for their immense contribution towards the achievements recorded by the institution, Professor Tayo said the school had no choice but to tap into technology to see the academic session through.

The President/Vice Chancellor in his speech, praised the resilience of the graduands, noting that “in spite of the current gloom, anxiety and apprehension of what becomes of our world and living conditions after and in the face of the global health crisis and economic meltdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, you never gave up, you took your exams against all odds and stood up for integrity”.

The VC added that this never-give-up sprit powered by divine “enables us to set standards, create our own unique paths, carve out our niches, think outside the box and hit the ground prepared. It made us prepared to keep our promise not to keep you one day longer than necessary. Indeed, you have been built not only to last, but to swifly adapt to changing situations”.

He listed the achievement of the university in the past year to include the funding of more than 18 research works, Dr. Ezekiel Chibundu and Dr Emeka Okoro of Babcock University were ranked among the top 100 Nigerian Authors in a recently released ranking of “Top 500” Nigerian Authors for year 2019 as presented by SciVal – a ranking instrument used by Elsevier and the Times Higher Education to rank World Class Universities. Dr. Ezekiel has consistently ranked 1st in Nigeria and 3rd in Africa on the list of Top Food safety experts. Apart from the three of our research products that were patented and the certification of registration handed over to the institution by the Minister of Science and Technology, currently, eight of our research products are under process for patent at the National office for Technology Acquisition and promotion, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.