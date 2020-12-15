By Gabriel DiKe

Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has canvassed life insurance and improved conditions of service for journalists.

Prof. Tayo, who made the appeal at a media luncheon described journalists as endangered species and tasked government and stakeholders to protect them in the course of carrying out their assignment.

“We recognise that the media play a critical role in a nation’s development as a strong facilitator of socio-economic growth and political stability. This is why the media remain a key component of our community. Your constructive ideas and views have not only welded together our nation as an indivisible entity, they have sustained our democracy, enhanced good governance, and they have served, for us, elixir for improved academic products and services to our teeming stakeholders and shareholders.

“In spite of your relevance, so little is done by the nation to appreciate the sacrifices you continue to make for the survival of our nation, and for keeping us up to speed with local and global happenings through your reporting. We use this opportunity to plead with government and relevant authorities to see to the needs and conditions of journalists, particularly through the formulation of policies that will guarantee them life insurance while in practice.’’

He said at this critical time, journalists needed some respite, time to relax and cool off from the stress and tension of reporting, adding ‘’we really admire your courage and tenacity, and we are happy to honour you today.”