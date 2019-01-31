Christian Agadibe

Royal Malc Int’l, in partnership with Emvirtue Network, has announced that the winners of the Royal Baby competition will go home with N3.5 million.

Speaking at a press conference, Royal Malc Int’l CEO and Founder of the project, Uju Anyaegbu Nduba, said the Royal Baby Award is a photo competition for babies who are not above three years old.

“Royal Baby Awards is designed to celebrate the precious moments of infancy and the joy of childhood and parenthood. It was conceived on the idea that we all can amount to greatness at any and every stage of life,” Nduba said.

She also added that the competition will be done via SMS and online voting.

“There would be three stages of elimination before the eventual winner emerges. The contestant with the highest number of combined SMS and online votes at the end of the last stage becomes the Royal Baby of the Year 2019, and will be crowned at a live event,” she said.

She said the process, according to organisers, registration commenced at 9:00a.m, on Monday, October 1, 2018, and ends at 11:59p.m, on Sunday, December 30, 2018, while voting will start at 9:00am, Tuesday, January 1, 2019, and ends with a grand finale, on Saturday, March 30, 2019.