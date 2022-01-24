Chief Whip of the senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has condoled with the family of kidnapped and murdered five-year-old Kano State schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar.

The former Abia State governor praised the work of the police and secret service in unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Hanifa, and particularly for the arrest of her teacher and other accomplices suspected in the child’s kidnap and murder.

“This is an inhuman and barbaric act, I cannot contemplate how a sane person would separate a little girl from her parents and subsequently kill her. It is a very sad story. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. I also urge the police and other relevant agencies to ensure that the culprits face the full weight of the law.”

Senator Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of the schoolgirl and urged her parents to bear the loss with courage and fortitude in God.

The police in Kano had arrested two suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku, over the abduction and killing of Abubakar. She was buried in a shallow grave and her remains were discovered at a private school premises in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State.