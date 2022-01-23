The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, expressed on Saturday the country’s condolences to the family of Hanifa Abubakar, the kidnapped and murdered five-year-old schoolgirl in Kano State.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu praised the work of the police and the secret service in unravelling the mystery behind the disappearance of Hanifa, and particularly for the arrest of her teacher and his other accomplices suspected of the child’s kidnap and murder.

‘This is an inhuman and barbaric act, I cannot contemplate how a sane person would separate a little girl from her parents and subsequently kill her. It is a very sad story, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. I also urge the Police and other relevant agencies to ensure that culprits face the full weight of the law,’ Sen Kalu said.

The senator prayed for the repose of the soul of the little school girl and urged her parents to bear the sad loss with courage and fortitude in God.

The police in Kano had arrested two suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku over the abduction and killing of five-year-old Hanifa.

Abubakar was buried in a shallow grave and her remains were discovered at private school premises in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State by the police.

The suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku, had abducted Hanifa on December 2, 2021, and took the victim to a hideout where they contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of six million naira.

Abdulmalik Mohammed was Hanifa’s private teacher and, having realised that the victim recognised them, the suspects poisoned her to death, dismembered her remains and buried her in a shallow grave.