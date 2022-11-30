From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has successfully rescued a two-year-old child (name withheld) that was stolen at birth and “sold” to somebody for an undisclosed amount of money.

There were, however, mixed feelings at the headquarters of NAPTIP in Abuja, as the rescued baby was reunited with her 18-year-old birth mother.

NAPTIP, in a post on Facebook, explained that the reunion was a thing of joy for the mother and her baby.

The Agency said: “Earlier on Monday, the Director General of NAPTIP, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, and her team reunited a 2-year-old with her 18-year-old birth mother. At birth, the child was deceptively taken from the mother and sold, despite repeated pleas from the mother that she wanted to keep her baby.”

The NAPTIP boss urged the public to be aware of individuals who parade themselves as “helpers” but prey on vulnerable persons, adding “the Government of Nigeria, through its relevant Ministries, Department, and Agencies, at the federal and state levels, has the sole mandate over all issues of fostering and adoption.

She added: “There are many devious homes and centres that parade themselves as orphanages and adoption agencies, but they engage in illegal adoption, baby factories, cryptic pregnancy, and buying and selling of children. Please be vigilant always!”