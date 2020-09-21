Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the rescue of a six-month-old baby from the wreckage of a storey building which collapsed at Obosi near Onitsha, yesterday.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, however, said in a statement, that the baby’s mother died in the incident, while many others sustained injuries.

Mohammed, who said the incident occurred at about 4:00p.m., could not ascertain the identity of the deceased as at press time.

He said the corpse had been deposited at a morgue, while investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of collapse.

According to him, the scene had been cordoned-off by the police and other security agencies while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been trapped inside the building.

He said: “On Sunday, one-storey building suddenly collapsed at Umuota village, Obosi town in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Scene was visited and cordoned off by the police attached to Obosi Division and other security agencies in order to prevent hoodlums from gaining advantage to loot, while effort is ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been trapped in the building.

“One person, a woman of about 40 years old, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and her baby is responding to treatment.

“Corpse deposited at St. Edward’s Mortuary for preservation and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.