Doctors at Cedarcrest Hospital, in Abuja, have successfully operated on a 13-month-old baby, who was viciously attacked by a pit bull at Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, on Tuesday, October 8.

It was reported that the black dog, believed to be a pit bull, reportedly broke free from its cage and wandered off into the block where little Michael was playing with his four-year-old brother.

Upon seeing the dog, his older brother immediately fled into the house, but Michael was not quick enough as the dog pounced on him.

The dog subsequently grabbed Michael by the head and pulled him about 30 metres away and had bitten him repeatedly.

The dog began feasting on the 1-year-old boy, using its teeth to tear into the boys skull. A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said she quickly raised the alarm.

Residents rushed to help the 1-year-old boy, but their efforts seemed unsuccessful, as the dog refused to let go of the boys head.

The dog had to be killed before the baby could be rescued from its deadly grip.