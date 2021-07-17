Nigeria’s Rilliwan ‘Babyface’ Babatunde, the current WBF Intercontinental Welterweight champion, is all tuned up for his fight against Dymtro Mytrofanov of Ukraine. Babyface is challenging the Ukrainian champion for the WBO Oriental Middleweight title.

Speaking at the weigh-in ceremony at the Klitschko Expo centre in Kiev on Friday ahead of the bout which holds on today, Babyface was optimistic that the fight will be a walk-over for him.

‘I am happy for this great opportunity to come all the way to Ukraine to play my trade. As for my opponent, I am not afraid of him. I know he is good but I will show him what Boxing is all about.

‘Nigerians should expect the best from me and I hope to take the belt home after the fight on Saturday.

‘I also want to thank my management team Flykite Productions for the support and encouragement. I promise not to let them down’ he concluded.

The Nigerian champion weighed 69.1kg while his opponent clocked in at 69.5kg at the ceremony.

