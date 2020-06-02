The Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA) has announced the appointment of four new directors for the effective management of the chamber.

Mr David Oke, the Acting Director General, BACCIMA, said in a statement on Tuesday in Badagry that the appointees came with wealth of knowledge and experience.

“On behalf of the President/Chairman Executive Council of BACCIMA, I am pleased to announce the appointments of the following as directors, effective 1st of June.

“The first appointment is Mr Sewhude Akande, who will serve as Director of Communications.

“Akande is the Chief Executive Officer, Citymood Communications, a reputable media outfit in Badagry that has proven track record of integrity in community jounalism.

“He has over 14 years of experience in publishing, Public Relations and Media Strategy functions in promoting organisations and individials.

“Akande had formerly served as the Secretary of BACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs,” Oke said.

The acting DG said that Engr Semilu Tajudeen had also been appointed as the Director of Facility.

“Tajudeen is the Chief Executive Officer, Fatoma Hotels in Badagry.

“He possesses 22 years of working experience as a Maintenance Engineer in a reputable Multi-national company, Nestle Foods Plc.

“He has acquired several professional training certifications both home and abroad,” he said.

Oke also said that Mrs Olufunke Adelaja-Odetoyinbo had been appointed as Director of Benchmarking.

“Adelaja-Odetoyinbo is the Deputy Registrar (Quality Assurance and SERVICOM) of the Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, Lagos State.

“She is an astute administrator with over 25 years of work experience.

“She has served as a Matron of BACCIMA Women Group and a member of the Programmes Development Department of the chamber.

“Adelaja-Odetoyinbo is a successful farmer,” he said.

The acting director general further said Ms Olubukola Agemo, had also been appointed as Director of Government Affairs of the chamber.

“Agemo is the Chief Executive officer of Bukola Calamansi Limited, a Public Relation/Marketing company in Lagos.

“She is a graduate of French from the prestigous University of Lagos and the immediate past Vice President (Gender and Equalities) of ECOWAS Youth Council.

“She possesses excellent communication skills and has handled several project both in politics and entertainment industry.

“She has served as the Vice President of BACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs and assisted the former Director of Communications of the Chamber, who now serves as the Director General of the Chamber in acting capacity,” he said.

Oke said that they were to serve as volunteers in their new roles of providing strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of quality-based programs toward the growth of the chamber.

He urged the public to give the appointees the maximum support needed to effectively function in their new positions.

“We are committed to stimulating investment opportunities for the region and ensuring our members enjoy exclusive networking and training opportunities.

“BACCIMA is a professional chamber of highly effective business leaders, committed to helping our members grow their businesses and influence the society positively,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BACCIMA is a member of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), a national body representing all the Chambers of Commerce within Nigeria.

The President of the chamber, Alhaji Fatai Sokunbi, is also the Chairman/CEO, Fams Embassy Hotel and Suites.

BACCIMA is the voice of majority of trade and investments in the Badagry division. (NAN)