Do you know that the persistent pain in the back could be the reason for your poor erectile function? With a labour-intensive measure carried out by skilled physiotherapist, you can dramatically resolve the erection debacle!

This may sound bizarre, even among fellow health professionals. Treatment for back pain could lead to improved sexual function and less difficulty with erections, and should be explored after more serious causes of erectile dysfunction are ruled out.

Without any iota of pride, I have through years of practice as physiotherapist, aided the restoration of erectile dysfunctions in many men and women and even the urinary and fecal incontinence caused by neurologic involvement in the back (spine).

Erectile dysfunction is a silent passion extinguisher. It’s an unseen and unheard problem that lives a secretive life. Instead of keeping the problem zipped up, asking questions and getting answers is the only way to undermine the power of this relationship destroyer.

Many people think that erectile dysfunction is just an old person’s problem, but that is not the case especially for those that also have back problems. The link between spine disease and sexual potency has long been a subject of speculation, but the mechanisms remain unclear and research enthusiasm is lacking.

Erections are under the control of two different nerve centres in the spine: the parasympathetic input from the sacrum and the sympathetic input from the thoraco-lumbar pathway. (Sorry for bothering you with medical jargons), thus, any spinal injuries can result in sexual dysfunction. Interestingly, men and women with low desire, low arousal, because of lower back problems seem to improve with the use of /’inhibitors that enhance sexual function when one is aroused. Correction of hormonal imbalances such as low testosterone is also worth a try too. But the best solution for erectile dysfunction is to find the real cause first.

If you or someone you love is struggling with erectile dysfunction or sexual function in general, remember that it is not necessarily related to age or stress. Real neurologic damage can be the cause of this silent passion extinguisher. So breaking the silence and talking to a health professional can be the first step towards a satisfying sexual relationship.

Men who experience back pain and lower spine problems could also experience problems with erections. I have by chance in my practice, discovered that treating some patient’s certain area of their back pain also cured their erection problems! Still in my practice, I can detect by mere observation and later apply gentle pressure with fingers at a patients’ suspected paravertebrae spot when he or she lies prone (face down), to know if his or her back pain affects her erectile tissue.

When a man becomes sexually excited (aroused), his brain sends signals to the nerves in his penis. The nerves increase the blood flow to the penis, causing the tissue to expand and harden. Therefore, anything that interferes with the nervous system or the blood circulation could lead to erectile dysfunction. The same physiology happens to the erectile tissue (clitoris) of the women. Failure of it in women, results to frigidity!

“Charles, I am very grateful to your brilliant help. You have indeed helped my marriage in a way I cannot explain much. I was skeptical at the question you asked me after examining my back while I laid on the couch. I remember you asked me if I had problem with excitement during love-making with my husband and I said no. It was when I got home that I began to ruminate on the question. I then remembered that it was an old story. I had this back pain in 2007 and was given pain reliever for some weeks and it disappeared. I got married in 2010 and have had three kids. My problem was that I lack excitement during relationship with my husband. I have opened up to my husband which he also perceived and encouraged me not to worry, but I know the challenge did not go down well with him. To be frank, I feel elated at the revival of my excitement after the sessions of therapy. I no longer feel frigid. Sorry it took me long to write and show appreciation.” This was deaconess Dorcas, 40yrs, who had a dull-annoying pain in an area at the back which affected her erectile organ. She was treated at her family house in Maitama, Abuja.

With this kind of challenge, men seem to be extroverts while the women are introverts. Observations reveal that women could continue to live the life of frigidity for life except where they felt for their partner, then should they endeavour to search for solution. Most men I encountered in my practice, who have erectile challenge that was caused by back pain symptoms, had long put that aspect of relationship in the cooler. A look at the backs of some clients and a times with palpation, can inform me if the client has problem with erection or not. Some of them when asked about their conjugal obligation compliance, they would say, they don’t remember that aspect of life again. A tall and imposing man who works with a radio broadcasting station at Onitsha sauntered into my office at Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Care Clinic, No. 34 Okolo Street, American Quarters, Onitsha, with complaint of dull-annoying pain, on examining and palpating his ailing back, i noticed that the aspect of the painful back could interfere with the erectile organ. When asked about his conjugal prowess, he did not deny the fact it has crashed.

The men are quick to admit their inability to perform. A young man flew in from Kaduna to Lagos for the free intervention treatment I conducted at Festac, Lagos, on observing his back I discovered that he has erectile problem and when asked, he quickly owned up. He was surprise how I knew and he began to tell me that for this reason he was not yet married; he doesn’t want to embarrass himself. Don’t. let common back pain symptoms ruin your sex life. Seek the services of skilled physiotherapist or ask your doctor for referral to reputable physiotherapy outfit.

A non-governmental organization based in Abuja – Society for Family Enhancement and Development (SOFED Nigeria), partnered Back Pain Care Foundation (BPCF) to conduct workshop on common back pain challenge at a joint parent forum at Aso-Maraba, Nasarawa state, on December 5, 2019. Among the highlights were healths counselling, provisions of books and free pamphlets/flyers on back pain challenge for self-tuition. Hundreds of parents were present. They admitted being tormented by the monster–back pain.

Indeed nothing can be more noble than helping others, especially those passing through debilitating back pain. Pain relief is the greatest gift you can give to anyone with back pain challenge. The Aso community in Nasarawa state will ever remain grateful. The Chief of Aso village of Maraba, Nasarawa, Danladi Sanya Adogon was elated for the exercise in his domain.

