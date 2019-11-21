Massaging the back can be enjoyable if done by a good masseur. In our country Nigeria, in Warri particularly, the Ijaws are known to be good masseurs. The art is called ‘rubbing.’ They do it with great dexterity. Benefits of massage are numerous. Massage that is done skillfully tones and relaxes the muscles of the back. Massage stimulates the peripheral nerves that enervate the back muscles. A well massaged back can induce a blissful sleep. Massage has been shown to have a range of other health benefits, from lowering blood pressure to easing migraines. Research has demonstrated that massage may help relieve pain for patients with cancer, HIV, and Parkinson’s disease. Massage can also help lower stress, which is a good thing for your overall health.

Massage interfaces with the body’s stress function. There are many types of massage and sometimes massage techniques become fashionable. Though some consumers may know a specific massage modality or technique they want, it is generally best to ask the masseur what massage modality will give you the results you want. Most masseurs use a variety of massage modalities or types in a massage session to best achieve desired results. The four most common types of massage are:

Swedish: The most common type of massage, to relax and energize you.

Deep tissue: For muscle damage from an injury, such as whiplash (injury to the neck following road traffic accident) or back strain.

Sports: To help prevent athletic injury, keep the body flexible and heal the body should injury occur.

Chair: Massage of the upper body, while fully clothed and seated in a special portable chair.

Really, massage may be a good approach for your Back Pain, but not the best.

May 31, 2001, Mrs Olatunde, has been fighting back pain for a long time. Arthritis and the effects from a fall from the stairs have created such a painful condition for her that she hasn’t been able to continue her work as a teacher in the Lagos State School System.

Four years ago, her doctor suggested she try exercises because medical treatment couldn’t bring her relief. The exercises got her moving, but the day after a session, the extra activity just added to her pain. Later she was introduced to the Ijaw masseurs at Festac. The introduction worked miracle with many number of sessions of massage therapy. At least she could sleep better, have her muscles a bit relaxed, and attended to simple daily activities of taking care of herself. ‘The massage routine has cut her pain in half, though the pain still persists with lesser tempo,’ Mrs Olatunde says.

“I feel great. I know, definitely, massage has been great for me, though the pain still rears its ugly head,” says the energized patient.

For those who want to go the alternative route to treat their back pain, massage may be the best bet. Studies demonstrate that it is superior to both acupuncture and self-care for this frustrating and debilitating condition.

At Omega physiotherapy and Back Pain Clinics, we are aware of the benefit of multidisciplinary approach to back pain treatment. Our success rate has endeared us to many victims, who got unprecedented relief of their back pain challenge through our multidisciplinary approach. Often the best way to manage chronic back pain is to use several therapies at once, and therapeutic massage may be an important part of the package.

This provides some scientific evidence that massage may be useful for people with chronic back pain, Therefore, it’s certainly something that one with chronic back pain should consider trying when there is reputable physiotherapy around.

Back pain is one of the most common health problems facing not only Nigeria populace but the world at large and is frequently the cause for visits to doctors’ consulting rooms. About 80 per cent of people experience back pain at some time in their lives, and it is the most frequent cause of limited activity in people under the age of 55.

Back pain comes in all shapes and forms and can affect anyone. It does not discriminate. Combinations of drug therapy, massage therapy and labour-intesive measure carried out by a reputable physiotherapist, can make a tremendous difference and enhance healing. Don’t accept back as you would accept gray hair on your head. Take care of your back and it will last a life-time.p