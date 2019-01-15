Joe Effiong, Uyo

Two years ago, the General Hospital, Ikot Okoro in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was literally, a ghost town. In fact, the mortuary was the only facility that functioned basically for the embalmment of corpses.

And even then, relatives of the dead were skeptical to dump the remains of their departed ones in the dilapidated, makeshift shanty which functioned as the morgue.

This gave rise to the springing up of many mortuaries around the hospital since people preferred their services to the one rendered by the hospital; while the hospital itself was very good at churning out corpses of the unfortunate people who had come for treatment but ended up dead.