By Vivian Onyebukwa

Dolly Children Foundation has rounded off this year’s summer programme by presenting children, mainly those from public schools, with schoolbags, shoes, socks and stationery to enable them prepare for the new academic session.

The children were selected from the six public schools in Makogi, Magboro, Ibafo and Mowe environs in Ogun State, and the event was held at the Obafemi Owode Local Government Primary School, Makogi, Magboro, Ogun State.

In addition to the month-long programme, which engaged the children in academics, read-aloud sessions and leadership training, they were also exposed to other things like how to make reusable pads, turbans, hair-making and gele. Other skills acquired included baking, tie-and-dye, beads, soap-making, and computer training. The children were also taught etiquette and gender-based violence prevention, sex education and how to protect themselves from rape.

At the end of the programme, they were presented with school items such as bags, shoes, uniforms and books, among others. In addition to gifts, certificates were given to outstanding children in different categories.

Executive director of Dolly Children Foundation, Adedolapo Osuntuyi, stated that the programme was designed as an after-school scheme to help the children, especially those in public schools.

“With our years of working in different communities, we found out that many of these children, after the long vacation, find it difficult settling back in school when they return for the new session. Some of them may have forgotten all they learnt the previous session and so find it difficult to get co-ordinated at the start of the new session. Some of them, we also noticed, don’t do well academically. So, the programme enables one to be with them, if not one-on-one, but at least in small numbers so we can pay more attention to them and we can then help in their area of difficulty. We also decided it would be worth the while for them to acquire new skills because not everyone is intellectually minded.”

Also speaking, GAMSU chief operating officer, Toyin Olanrewaju, stated that, as an organisation that is practical about improving education in Nigeria, they decided to work with Dolly Children Foundation because of their firm belief in consistently helping the child, student, teacher and the community, which they realised Dolly Foundation was also passionate about, therefore, impacting the community.

She expressed fulfilment in seeing the joy and happiness on the over 400 children, as they were presented with the various school items.

According to her, this will make the organisation want to do more in future: “I feel fulfilled seeing the smile on these children’s faces. You know that feeling you get when you’ve achieved something that will spur you to do more.”

She expressed gratitude and congratulated Dolly Foundation for a job well done.

Ireti Ogunlesi, chairman of Dolly Foundation, who was also at the event, advised parents not put their children down if they don’t do well academically, after seeing the dexterity of many of the children in the skills they were exposed to.

“No child is useless. Don’t make your child who did not score an ‘A’ in Mathematics feel bad. Find out other areas they are good at. Don’t make your child feel that it is over, just because you can’t afford their school fees. Don’t stop pushing. It is by not stopping to push that some parents found out about the foundation and they sent their children to be part of it. Today, they are being rewarded.”

Ogunlesi urged the government to put their weight behind education and should stop playing lip-service to education. “When we talk about education, we are not just talking about the four walls of the classroom, we need artisans. People say Nigeria is a poor country. No, it is not. Nigeria is just a country that does not know how to distribute her wealth appropriately. Let the government distribute wealth appropriately and then we will see things change for the better.”

Rotimi Afolabi, Chairman of Makogi Area Community Development Committee, advised the children that for one to excel in life, one must have integrity.

He said: “Nigeria is where we are today because all those ingredients are lacking. Things are not what they used to be like when we were growing up.”

He told them to read as if there is no tomorrow. “Face your studies. The easiest thing in life is education. Don’t look at the environment you are growing , don’t let it change you if it is a bad environment. You should know where you are going. Education uplifts your status no matter what you do. The opportunity is very rare”.

While appreciating the organisers for their efforts in providing the opportunity for them, Anthony Miracle, one of the students promised: “We don’t have to relent in our struggle to get better”.

At the end of the programme, they also embarked on an excursion to the Lekki Conservation Center.

The Olu of Makogi, Oba Babatunde Shonola, was represented by his two Oloris, Shrift and Funmilayo Sonola, who expressed happiness in witnessing the event, and community heads.

The programme was sponsored by Gamaliel & Onosode Foundation (GAMSU). Other partners were RCCG MY Fathers’ House Salford, Truss Empowerment Foundation and Protect Her From Rape, among others.

Dolly Children Foundation is a non-profit organisation set up to bring affordable education to Nigerian children. It engages in sponsoring children who lack financial resources to have a chance at education, organises training for teachers and renovates schools, among others.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.