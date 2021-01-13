By Henry Uche

Following the CBN’s call for backward integration to boost domestic production of goods and services, economic experts have maintained that such plan would not be possible where there is deficiency in foreign exchange and multiple exchange rates, among other bottlenecks.

Speaking on Channels TV Business Morning, yesterday, the CEO of Coleman Wires and Cable, George Onafowokan, urged the federal government to make forex available and channel its plans, programs and policies to a targeted direction and pursue it vigorously.

“The economic outlook for 2021 will be stable to negative, however, COVID-19 can have positive impact on manufacturing if we play the right tools and get things right”.

On his part, a research Analyst with Financial Derivatives Company, Nosike Nwajide, also affirmed that foreign investors have little or no confidence in Nigeria’s forex market following the economic developments in 2020.

The analyst maintained that Nigeria’s ability to implement at least 90 percent of the national budget is dependent on the availability of funds. Nwajide urged the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting holding soon to maintain Status quo, watch and see the effects of previous policies designed before taking any strategic decisions. He charged the Federal Government to tackle the pandemic conscientiously bearing in mind the implications of paying deaf ears to economic advise accross board.