Fast rising act, ZIk (Oseratin Festus Isibor) is poised to heat up the Nigerian music space with the release of his new single entitled Bad Belle.

The Edo State indigene of Esan South-east extraction and DeepEnd Records sign-on told The Sun in a chat that he was excited to be back with a spanking new single. He said: “I am so excited. My new single is out. Bad Belle is a song that educates the people about envious friends and relationships. It is a song that you will like to download and enjoy.”

According to a statement from his record label, music for Zik as he is popularly called started in primary school as a comedian but during his secondary school days he came out tops in a music talent competition tagged: The Dance Hall King, which shot him to fame while still in secondary school.

After his secondary school education, he hooked up with a group called The Soultuners but after their debut album, the group broke up and Zik went solo. In 2005 he joined a showbiz crew called Braineyes where he delved into organizing concerts among others after which he became a music producer after studying online. In 2015, Zik pitched his tent with DeepEnd Entertainment as a studio engineer and producer and later got signed as an artiste by the record label.