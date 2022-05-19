In a bid to expand his brand and reach out to his student fan base, award-winning singer Bad Boy Timz has embarked on a campus tour. The ‘Have fun’ crooner who rose to prominence with the release of the song “MJ,” started out with his alma mater, Bells University, on May 10, 2022. It was an unforgettable show as the students grooved to his plethora of songs.

The tour train will thereafter move to Afe Babalola University on May 20th and continue at Ajayi Crowther University on May 24th.Other tour dates will be released afterward.

In the same vein, Bad Boy Timz also recently visited another of alma mater, Kingsfield College alongside BBC Africa crew in Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement released by Jerry Shaffer his manager, the campus tour was inspired by Bad Boy Timz himself.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The campus tour was all Bad Boy Timz’s idea.As we all know, he started his music career back in Bells University as an undergraduate student .His journey to fame won’t be complete without the immense love he got from students across the country. That’s a major reason for his large fan base among students in universities, high schools and colleges. Being a fresh graduate himself, we felt the need to go back to these universities to appreciate them for their contributions to his music career. Touring is a vital part of every artiste’s career because it enables them connect with their fans and visit places where their music has gotten to. It gives artistes visibility and exposure”.

Bad Boy Timz will also be releasing his collaboration with Bella Shmurda and Jerry Shaffer subsequently.

The melodious singer in 2021 made the NET Honours list of 2021.He also clinched the ‘Rookie of the year’ award at the headies 2021.