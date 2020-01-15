Ngozi Nwoke

It was a special Sunday recently at the Olivet Bible Church, Festac Town, Lagos, as members and guests all turned out in their numbers for the end-of-year thanksgiving service.

Excited congregants sang and danced, even as many brought offerings to the thanksgiving service. With soul-lifting song renditions and drama performances, it was a memorable day of praise and worship and loud applause for those in attendance.

Senior pastor of the church, Owen C. Nlekwuwa, who spoke on “Thanksgiving and Love,” said the service was a celebration of God’s goodness bestowed on the church from the start of last year to the end, adding that God’s grace has kept the pastors, workers and members alive and well so far.

Nlekwuwa charged the congregation to remain steadfast and grateful to God, and also show love to everyone.

“We all know God has been merciful and kind to us from the beginning of the year until the end, and it calls for a big thanksgiving. This is why we are here, to return all the praise and glory to him. Despite the economic meltdown, he still sustained us.

“I also urge everyone to be careful, especially in this season. We shouldn’t be carried away by the celebration. Rather, we should remember that January comes with expenses,” he cautioned.

He prayed for continued peace in the country and for good governance from Nigeria’s leaders to ensure sustainability and continuity in the country. He said praying for the country was a normal occurrence at every church service.

“We as a church want to use this opportunity to urge everyone to pray for Nigeria,” he said.

“What we are all suffering today is an accumulation of bad governance from the past. We can do nothing much but rely on prayers and positive actions that will contribute to the growth of the country.”

Friday Eze, a deacon in the church, described the service as awesome, adding that thanksgiving was an instruction from God that attracts blessings.

“Thanksgiving should be a way of life. It is a duty we owe to God as individuals. Today is no different from other days. The only difference is that we have come together as a church to thank God. God has been so faithful to us in this church. I feel delighted and grateful to him,” he said.

A pastor in the church, Joy Nwankwo, also declared that she was “thankful to God for his gracious love towards my family and I. We lost some of our loved ones this year. Some were involved in accidents and were in the hospital. It could only be God’s grace and mercy that has kept us this far. So, we are here as a church to return the praise and glory to him.”