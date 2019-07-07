Gilbert Ekezie

Lifestyle is someone’s way and manner of living. That means the things that person does or a group of people usually do. Lifestyle diseases are linked with the way people live their life and it is commonly caused by alcohol, drug and smoking abuse, as well as lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating. Unhealthy lifestyle can contribute to the risk of developing some illnesses and other health problems such as piles and other no rectal diseases: On the other hand, constipation which is a common gastrointestinal problem, means different things to different people. For most people, it means difficult passage of stool or infrequent bowel movements, (typically three times or fewer per week) .

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu explained that constipation is a major cause of piles and can be caused by inadequate fluid intake or dehydration, inadequate amounts of fibre in the diet, ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement or delaying it later, lack of exercise , change in lifestyle or routine, frequent use or misuse of laxatives, poor posture when seated on the toilet , stress and reduced ability to feel the urge.

He noted that the major symptoms of constipation are excessive straining, difficulty expelling stool, hard or lumpy stools, sensation of incomplete evacuation, abdominal bloating, fullness, discomfort or pains, prolonged time to stool need to use a manual maneuver such as finger evacuation or lower abdominal massage.

Atuchukwu whose organization is the sole marketer of Pykure Herbal Capsules and ointment for the treatment of piles, hinted that as a result of constipation, one might feel an uncomfortable ‘weight’ around the anus, or experience discomfort or pain when passing motions. “One may find blood or pus in his stool or underwear, after going to toilet. And, if one is prolapsed, he will be able to feel small pieces of flesh coming out of the anus during washing.”

According to him piles may also occur inside the body, in the anal canal, or sometimes be felt outside the anus. “These ailments comprises of Bleeding Piles (Haemorrhoids), Fissures, Rectal Swelling, Prolapse of Rectum, Peri-anal Abscess and Fistula. The condition cause itching and discomfort around the anal area, and if not attended, they can become severe involving pain, bleeding, pus formation and great misery.”

Atuchukwu said that the major solutions to piles are avoiding constipation and bad lifestyles like excessive smoking and drinking, as well as drug abuse. But if already contacted, Pykure Herbal Capsule and Herbal ointment, made in Indian, become inevitable.

“Since piles affect the health and efficiency of a person, Chatwal Pharmaceuticals, India came out with Pykure Herbal Capsules and Pykure Ointment which are combinations of various herbs that have proved to give great relief to patients suffering from all types of Ano-Rectal Disorders to get rid of it. Moreover, one should stay away from antibiotic medicines as far as possible, especially during medication period. Most importantly, persons working on computers or other desk jobs, should take a break at regular intervals, so that blood circulation is restored in the anal area.”

He also explained that taking of plenty of water at regular intervals is necessary.“ Since it is obvious that constipation is among the major causes of piles, one also should also eat plenty of cereals, fruits, green vegetables, curd etc. The fibre & liquid will add bulk to the stools, which helps the waste move through the intestines and results in soft stools, which are easy to pass.”

According to him Pykure herbal medicines are more effective than many others one can find in the market because they went through thorough laboratory tests. “If the government could buy the idea of introducing them to the hospitals, the various cases of pains and deaths from piles, fissures, fistula and anal prolapsed would reduce.”