From Bimbola Oyesola

Presiding Bishop, Church, Rhema Christian Church and Tower, Dr. Taiwo Akinola, has lamented that the deplorable state of Sango-Ota roads have kept people away from their homes for about five months.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the 30th anniversary convention of the church from November 7 to 14, Akinola said it was a shame that the federal and Ogun state government would allow citizens to pass through such agony.

“We want to plead with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to, as a matter of urgency, fix the road. Sango-Ota road has kept people living within this area away from their homes for about five months. It is a shame that we find ourselves in this situation and there is need for the government to fix the road,” he said.

He said the church recently drew the attention of both the federal and state governments to the deplorable state of roads nationwide.

“But rather than improving, what we have seen from then till now is a near total collapse of almost all roads all over the Federation. Both the federal and state, including the local government routes are in abysmal states. In particular, people living in Sango-Ota have worst tales to tell about the sorry state of the road infrastructure here. Most times they are forced to ask if government still exists in this area at all, or rather pretend to feel unconcerned about the people’s plights.

“I personally know of some families here who have been unable to access their homes for about five months because of the deplorable condition of the roads. I believe, this level of disrepair and the resultant effect on the socio-economic well-being of the people calls for serious concern.”

