From Uche Usim, Abuja

A major strike by oil tanker drivers that would have completely crippled the Nigerian economy has been averted following a meeting between the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) with the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in Abuja Thursday evening.

NUPENG, NARTO and PTD had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike to protest the impassable state of Nigerian roads which destroy their vehicles and expose the drivers to avoidable accidents and highway criminals.

They also lamented the high freight rate for transporters of petroleum products across the country, insisting that the downstream segment of the oil sector was plagued by multiple challenges that needed the federal government’s intervention.

To avoid upsetting the fragile economy, the NNPC management offered to intervene, by undertaking the construction and rehabilitation of some of the major roads using the road infrastructure tax credit scheme.

As part of the resolutions during the meeting on Thursday, NUPENG, NARTO and PTD agreed to collaborate with the NNPC and other interest groups, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

During the meeting, the NNPC provided updates on the current status of the road construction and rehabilitation projects under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme.

The company assured the oil workers of its commitment to ensure that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads would be applied for the purpose for which it was intended.

To allay the fears of the stakeholders, the NNPC management and all other parties also expressed commitment to work together in monitoring the execution of the road projects.

On the review of freight rate for transporters, the stakeholders requested for the completion of the ongoing discussions on the issue to cover operational costs.

They also highlighted the precarious situation that truck owners face in the light of current economic realities in the country.

On its part, the NMDPRA informed the meeting that a committee has already been constituted to review the freight rates, which include those for PTD, NARTO and NUPENG, in addition to other stakeholders.

Besides, all parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the government.

The industry regulatory authority was expected to advise on the definite close-out date on the issue during the week of February 21, 2022.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting in Abuja, representatives of the oil workers, NMDPRA and NNPC resolved to collaborate to ensure availability of petroleum products nationwide.

The communique was signed by the National Chairman of PT, Otunba Oladiti; NARTO President, Yusuf Otthman, and NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha; Executive Director (Finance & Accounts, NMDPRA, Abiodun Adeniji, and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari.