From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and residents of the Sango Ota area of the state, on Wednesday, gave the Federal and Ogun State Governments a 21-day ultimatum to fix the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

They threatened to shut down the state in a mass protest if the governments fail to yield to their demands.

Hundreds of members of the NLC and residents of Sango Ota, under the aegis of Ota Progressive Youth Initiative, stormed the expressway in protest of the deplorable condition of the road.

The protesters bore placards with various inscriptions such as: “Repair our road with immediate effect or face the wrath of the masses” and “400 per cent hike in transport fare due to bad road”, “Our roads are death traps,” “Fix our roads, No good roads, No payment of tax”, “Our taxes are meant for fixing road, so what happens” and “Industries in Ota are relocating and closing down due to bad roads”.

They shut down the road from Joju Bus Stop, leaving scores of motorists stranded.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the state Chairman of NLC, Bankole Emmanuel, lamented that despite the visit of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola to assess the condition of the road, nothing had been done.

‘A few weeks back, the governor and the Minister were here, telling us that they will commence the reconstruction of the road.

‘We are surprised that since when they came, not even a single tipper of gravel had been put on the road.

‘This implies that they can’t do anything, they are just fooling us, they don’t have any plan for us.

‘At this juncture, we need to withdraw our destiny from them.

‘All these politicians don’t have any good plan for us; during the election, we voted for APC both at national and state levels so that they can bring peace into the country. But unfortunately, it continues getting worst day by day.

‘If they want to defend themselves, they will start saying one is FG road, the other is a state road; did they tell us these before the election?

‘Hence, we will give them 21 days ultimatum to start working on it or else, we will shut down the whole of Ogun State while everyone sits at home since they are not ready for us.

‘Enough of this system of fooling; they know how to go to the nooks and crannies during the campaign, but when roads are bad, they wouldn’t go there.

‘Last time, they were saying they are not aware that the roads are bad as these, since when they are aware, what have they done positively?

‘We need them to know our minds. If we keep quiet, they wouldn’t do anything and that is why I’m calling on all citizens to arise and face this struggle,’ Bankole declared.

