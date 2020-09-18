Osere/Orudu community, Matogun, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, has called on the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, to save them from the menace of flood caused by bad roads.

The community made this call when the Ifo Local Government chairman, Hon. Fatiu Fola Salami, toured the area to see things himself.

Addressing the chairman, the community leaders, led by their Baale, High Chief Abdul Maruf Wahab Oyekan, enumerated the problems of the people in the area, ranging from impassable roads, flood, lack of market, health centre, primary and secondary schools, inadequate transformer, and the establishment of a polling unit in the community, adding that they have been making efforts on their own to improve on some of the problems.

“We are very happy to see the chairman in our community because this is the first time a local government chairman is visiting our community.”