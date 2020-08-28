Zika Bobby

Within Ajegunle, the sprawling community popularly called AJ City in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, bad roads are like a second skin.

And now a group in the community is pleading with the authorities in the state and the local government to come to its aid by fixing some of the dilapidated roads in the community.

Members of Emordi/Amosu Lane Landlords’/Tenants’ Association in the community have sent words of appeal to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the chairman of Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government, Fatai Ayeola, to, as a matter of urgent attention, do all within their power to ensure that the people of the area have good roads.

In a letter to the Speaker, signed by the chairman of Emordi/Amosu Lane Landlords’/Tenants’ Association, S.A. Amosu, and secretary, H.O. Kudehinbu, they commended the council chairman for the construction of a section of the drainage. They urged the council boss to complete the good job with the rehabilitation of the road.

They said the pathetic state of the road, which causes flooding, soil erosion, destruction of buildings, and a collapse in business activities, has become a terrible annual experience during the rainy season.

“When it rains, it’s either you stay indoors or wait after the rain. Cases of malaria, cholera, diarrhoea increase as a result of the filth that the floodwater brings. If there is an emergency at night, it is always a life-or-death experience because of the bad road. How do you convey a sick person to the hospital when you don’t have a good road? When it rains, children don’t go to school. We no longer park our cars at home. Today, the road has become impassable for both motorists and pedestrians, while some have been rendered homeless due to flooded homes. It is hard for us as we watch helplessly every year when it rains,” they said.

The residents told the Speaker that the road, which was constructed 40 years ago, was long overdue for repairs.

“You can imagine the condition of a road that is 40 years old. We humbly and passionately appeal to Mr. Speaker and our representatives in the House of Assembly to come to our rescue. We cannot handle it by ourselves, as it is far beyond our financial capacity and capability.”

They said the construction of the drainage started in 2016, which was sponsored by the local government. They noted, however, that work on the project was stopped in 2017 after a side of the drainage was completed.

“Work started on the second side of the drainage in 2018 and stopped in December of the same year, making the street impassable for both motorists and pedestrians, while many were rendered homeless. It is really hard, as residents watched helplessly for years as the stagnant waters and erosion menace became an unfriendly daily companion. There is urgent need to tackle this problem once and for all. People can die during emergency situations since it is impossible for vehicles to access the road to convey the sick to the hospital.

“As taxpayers, this ought not to happen in a modern society. We seriously appeal to all in authority to come to our rescue. The council chairman, Fatai Ayeola, is a man with passion for the community. That is why we are appealing to him to come to our rescue before the rains begin next month. He is our father, and we, his children. Every part of the local government belongs to him,” they said.

Some business owners in the area told the reporter that the terrible condition of the road has seriously affected their businesses, forcing some to relocate. They added that, if the road were fixed, economic activities would improve: “If the road is eventually done, it would definitely improve business and boost revenue for government since the road connects the Apapa-Mile 2 axis that is currently being handled by Dangote.”

Sources at the council that spoke with Daily Sun said the local government authorities were much aware of the road. They said the previous government had fixed the road but heavy duty trucks plying and parking on the road destroyed it.

“What we plan to do is to construct a road that will stand the test of time,” Mcanthony Anaelechukwu, Special Assistant on Media to the council boss, said. “As we speak, Emordi/Amosu Lane roads are among the 21 roads already pencilled down by the local government for repairs. We are presently fixing Taiwo Street and the bad portion of Berger Road. That road is a federal road, which is a major link road to the local government area. We are aware of all the bad roads in the local government and government is much alive to its responsibilities. We would definitely get to that road.”

The reporter gathered that other roads in Ajegunle are no less bad. One of such is Orege Mba Road. The road has several critical public facilities, including the L.A. Primary School, Sikiru Adigun Court House, Ajeromi General Hospital and others. It is also the most important road that connects residents of Ajegunle with Berger Yard and Mile 2.

There are other bad spots in Ajegunle that traumatise residents and inflict agony on commuters. Some of these are Awodiora/Chidi Junction, Dustbin Junction, Mechanic Bus Stop, Good Junction and the Achakpo area, among others.