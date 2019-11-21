Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the people that traffic situation being experienced in some parts of the state will soon be over.

Sanwo Olu appealed to residents to bear with the traffic situation, particularly in Ikeja, Agege, Oshodi/Isolo local government areas of the state.

Commuters and motorists have been experiencing serious discomfort and unbearable hardship since the beginning of the road repairs under ‘Operation 116’ across the state.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, the governor said there was no deliberate action to cause Lagosians any pain, assuring the people that the present situation is temporary.

“The contractors are speeding up their jobs and they are being encouraged to work at night where possible, even as motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.

“The administration sympathises with residents on the inconvenience suffered daily but in fulfilment of its commitment to making the roads motor-able immediately the rains subside. Resources and equipment have been deployed to fix degenerated roads. The discomfort will be short-lived.

“The daily influx of people from other parts of the country into Lagos has contributed to the human and vehicular pressure on the roads. The government will surely surmount the challenges with technology and enforcement of traffic rules,” he said.

The government directed relevant agencies to review traffic control and regulation policies towards identifying a long-lasting remedy to the problem.