Members and leaders of Badadbi village in Funkaye Local Government Area of Gombe State has applauded AsakaCem Ltd, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc., for helping to connect the community to the national grid, ending 100 years of living in darkness by the people of the village.

Speaking on the development, the village head of Badabdi, Alhaji Abdullahi Aminu, noted that the unprecedented development has undisputedly transformed the lives of the villagers who had been living a very difficult life for years, having to travel for kilometers before they could get access to basic things like cold water and charging of their mobile phones. “The electricity project has opened windows of opportunities for our people. Many businesses have opened since the completion of the project. People have opened welding workshops, traders are now selling ice blocks and cold drinks in their shops, and these have made life easier and cheaper for us. Now we feel that we have become urbanised, we don’t have to travel very far to get access to basic amenities like cold water. We can now iron our clothes and watch television.

“Even before the intervention, AshakaCem built a palace for me, in addition to a dispensary clinic that saves our people the stress of going to very far places to access medical care. They also built a block of classrooms for our children,” he said.

