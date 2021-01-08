By Steve Agbota

Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, says the Badagry Deep Seaport project in Lagos State is a strategic step towards the development of Nigeria as a global maritime hub. Jamoh stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom, De-Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1, the Akran of Badagry.

The visit was symbolic, coming on the first day of the year. Jamoh said it was meant to honour the traditional ruler and his kingdom for allocating land to NIMASA to establish a presence in the community, as Nigeria’s maritime regulatory authority, before the take-off of the deep seaport project, which foundation is expected to be laid this month. “Nigeria is strategically located at a significant point in the Atlantic Ocean, with about 853 kilometres coastline, which gives us a geographic advantage to become a maritime hub for not only the West and Central African region, but also the entire maritime trading world. And with over 70 per cent of cargo bound for West and Central Africa destined for Nigeria, we also have a huge commercial advantage.

“The Badagry Deep Seaport, planned to be Africa’s biggest and most advanced seaport when it becomes operational, would help to maximise this extraordinary maritime potential. This is more so given the strategic place of Badagry in the region,” he added.

Jamoh thanked the Akran for his hospitality and the land allocated to NIMASA. He promised that the land would be judiciously utilised. The Director-General assured that he would work with the traditional ruler and the kingdom to see to the implementation of the deep seaport project. Earlier, Jamoh, who was personally received at the palace by the Akran and his council of chiefs, was presented with the Badagry Pilgrimage Award. It is a special recognition accorded dignitaries for visiting the town.