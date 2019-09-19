A two-term Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Victor Akande, on Thursday, said that Badagry division in the state had long been disadvantaged with good road network.

Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Badagry division is an administrative division in Lagos State comprising Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun and Badagry Local Government Areas.

The lawmaker said: “The most crucial need of my constituents is road. Throughout Badagry division, access to road is a challenge. The roads are in bad shape.

“Initially, we were agitating for general hospitals but how do we convey the sick to the hospitals without roads.

“So road is very important and germane to Ojo Constituency I and II and by extension, Badagry division.

“Now, it will take you hours to travel from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, considering the bad condition of the road up to Badagry”.

According to him, apart from Lagos-Badagry Expressway, other major inner roads in the area are begging for attention.

He added that if the major alternative roads were fixed, they would take a lot of traffic from the Lagos-Badagry expressway to reduce the problems of motorists and commuters.

On Lagos-Badagry e,xpressway, Akande lauded Sanwo-Olu for ongoing work to alleviate sufferings on the road.

The lawmaker also lauded the House for creating a feedback mechanism platform through annual constituency meetings on the development needs of the people.

According to him, yearnings of constituents have been compiled, and submitted to the House for onward transmission to the governor for inclusion in the budget.

The lawmaker called for drainage construction and clearing of drains to allow free flow of water in the area.

He said that a lot of accidents had occurred on the corridor due to bad road, while businesses had been crippled and students denied opportunity to attend schools due to flooding.

“We must have a way of emptying the water from all the streets into the major drains. It is bad that most people are building on waterways to disrupt the flow of water.

“At Ijedodo, some students cannot go to school because the water level is so high that they need canoe to access schools,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the admimistration of Sanwo-Olu to respond to the yearnings of residents and put smiles on their faces. (NAN)