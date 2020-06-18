Farmers in Badagry Local Government in Lagos State have been advised to be more productive to prevent acute shortage of food during and after the coronavirus.

The council Chairman, Olusegun Onilude, gave the advice during the distribution of farm inputs to 100 farmers and relief food packages to the aged and elderly in the area.

He said the empowerment programme became necessary in order to boost food production and ameliorate the effects of the partial lockdown on the people to curtail the spread of the virus in Lagos State.

“In order to maintain all round food supply at affordable prices to our people during and after COVID-19, our administration has deemed it fit to give out incentives to active farmers in all fields of farming in the local government. We are of the belief that this will go a long way in increasing agricultural food supply in the council.

Onilude pointed out that two weeks ago, the council distributed deep freezers, food stimulus packages and financial support to traders across the local government through the Department of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Today again, agricultural and social department of this council has come up with their own. This simply means that our government is working round the clock to meet the needs of our people to ensure that no stone is left unturned.”

The council boss, who reiterated the resolve of his administration to make the dividends of democracy available to the people regardless of their political leaning, said the distribution of food palliatives designed for the aged which kicked off in the first year of his administration, was meant to cushion the effect of the partial lockdown and curtail the spread of the virus in the local government.