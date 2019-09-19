The ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry road, when completed, will lead to upsurge of inbound tourists from West Coast destinations to Nigeria and greatly boost domestic tourism and its offerings. Nze Edwin Egboka, chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Oriade Local Council Development Area, Lagos, said the poor nature of the road over the years impacted negatively on tourist traffic in that axis, noting that, with the resumed resurfacing of the road between Mile 2 and Badagry, activities in the travel trade wwould soon pick up as many people who want to visit Nigeria would do so with ease. He also said that, apart from tourism and travels, business transactions will be boosted as traders and buyers will carry out realtime trading at the various markets and platforms.

Nze Egboka described the recent intervention by the Lagos State government, which led to the resumption of work on the road as timely and a welcome relief, saying that the road is an important artery in the road network of West Africa, and should be kept in good shape for commuters. He commended Governor Babajide Sanwolu for listening to the people concerning the road, while appealing for speedy completion of the project to ease traffic on that route.

He said: “Good road infrastructure is vital to the overall development of the economy. It enhances movement and commercial activities. With the completion of the Badagry-Mile 2 road, a lot of activities will take off and people will move with ease from one point to the other. Idle natives will be gainfully engaged. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we should conduct the affairs of governance with the wellbeing of the masses on the front burner.”