By Christian Agadibe

Actor cum filmmaker, Badaiki Eromosere John has reiterated how his Asaba, Delta State-based Harrybest Entertainment company will bridge the gap in movie production in Nigeria.

As a producer, Badaiki has several movies to his credit. They include ‘Crown War’, ‘Mysterious Crown’, ‘Why Me’, ‘Open Confession’, ‘Lovers and Rivals’ and ‘Not Mine’ among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking on his new series, he said: “My new work, Bakayoko is a big series that will feature lots of artistes. The idea came about during the lockdown. There was a movie, Open Confession I wanted to do then, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was quite tasking getting locations, as people would always refuse us coming to their houses and all that. That made me to start thinking that this would be a good opportunity to have my own production house. Today, I have a well-furnished duplex with a hospital, police station and more.”

Emphasising on the suitability of the production house, Badaiki said, “It is open to every filmmaker. I have different ones. There is one for the total package, a full duplex with basement, cinema and more. Just pay a token and you will be given access to everything in the house for 24 hours.”