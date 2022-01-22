By Christian Agadibe
Actor cum filmmaker, Badaiki Eromosere John has reiterated how his Asaba, Delta State-based Harrybest Entertainment company will bridge the gap in movie production in Nigeria.
As a producer, Badaiki has several movies to his credit. They include ‘Crown War’, ‘Mysterious Crown’, ‘Why Me’, ‘Open Confession’, ‘Lovers and Rivals’ and ‘Not Mine’ among others.
Speaking on his new series, he said: “My new work, Bakayoko is a big series that will feature lots of artistes. The idea came about during the lockdown. There was a movie, Open Confession I wanted to do then, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was quite tasking getting locations, as people would always refuse us coming to their houses and all that. That made me to start thinking that this would be a good opportunity to have my own production house. Today, I have a well-furnished duplex with a hospital, police station and more.”
Emphasising on the suitability of the production house, Badaiki said, “It is open to every filmmaker. I have different ones. There is one for the total package, a full duplex with basement, cinema and more. Just pay a token and you will be given access to everything in the house for 24 hours.”
