Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has approved and signed to law for the immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The governor signed and approved the implementation of the salary increment after receiving a report from the”Joint Negotiation Committee for the implementation of the new Wage” chaired by the state deputy governor Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Speaking shortly after signing the law at Dutse government house, governor Badaru said, the Workers will commence enjoying the new salary from December with no areas of previous months.

According to him, the state is always considering workers as critical partners and engine room for propelling government policies and effective public service delivery.

He said, his government also recognized workers salary and other entitlements as its top priority, therefore, the new minimum wage approved by federal government is now signed into law with effect from December”, he declared.

The governor also commended the Nigerian Labour Congress state chapter and all stake holders that have participated in the Negotiation Committee for the implementation of the new wage.

“We will continue to engage the NLC and all other critical stakeholders in the implementation of other processes to ensure our success.”

Governor Badaru however raise alarm on the inability of some local government councils of the state to implement the new minimum wage due to their financial constraints, but promised to assist them to meet up.

In his remark, the state chairman NLC comrade Sunusi Alhassan said, in the cause of negotiation they have considered Jigawa state first above any other issue, believing that, the state can only give what it has.

He then promised to continue collaborating with the state government to address all other contentious issues for the successful implementation of the new wage.