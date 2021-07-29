From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

“May Allah expose anyone amongst you that vandalises irrigation barricades or metal pipe channels constructed to provide free flow of water at the Yamidi multi billion irrigation project executed by the Federal government”, were the words of the governor of Jigawa State.

Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar who was receiving the over 3,000 hectres of cleared land yesterday at Yamidi of Auyo local government under the Hadejia valley stating that the project will by far reduce the immense economic hardship of citezens.

The governor who presided over the handing and taking over of more than two Hundred hectares of farm-land undertaken by the federal government under the Hadejia valley said the project initiated during the 2nd Republic was revived by President Muhammad Buhari when he re-laid the foundation of the project two years ago.