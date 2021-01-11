From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has commended former Governor of the sate Alhaju Sule Lamido and other past Governors for execution of developmental projects in the state.

He made the commendation yesterday at the official commissioning of two road projects in Madobi, Dutse.

The governor appreciates the past administrations for their giant stride for the development in the state.

“My thanks goes to my predecessors

because their contribution in roads network is enormous”

“We were inspired by them and we have continued from where they have stopped and we have wonderfully done well”, he declared.

“Since the inception of this administration we have constructed over 1,550 km road network across the entire state even thought we hear some of our colleagues celebrating and commissioning one or two kilometres of roads as their achievements,” he stated.

The Governor explained that the development is another journey towards keeping Jigawa state as the most and first in the availability of roads and on ease of doing business index in the country.

The two road projects commissioned include Dutse to Dangwali. 35.7km at the cost of N4.643b and Madobi to Baranda 16.8 Km at the cost of N3.194b.

Badaru however noted that the two roads projects will help in boosting the socio economic development of the state and the country in general.

He also reassured his administration commitment to execute more developmental projects across the state.