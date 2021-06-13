The Jigawa State Government may be making attempt to rationalise its workforces to enable it cater for the welfare and salaries of the state workers.

This is coming at a time that the states are struggling to meet up with the demands of both salaries and pensions of it’s hundreds of workers across the State.

The state government had on democracy day announced that it will commence verification exercise for all staff and pensioners in the State from Wednesday 16th June, 2021.

The statement which was issued by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila and made available to the Sun in Dutse declared that the exercise was not meant to victimize or

witch-hunt any Civil Servant but to maintain up-to-date payroll system that is devoid of minor in frictions that tends to accumulate over years of constant use.

It further stated that the exercise will also enhance cleanness of payroll system as well as accord the State opportunity to make necessary update on the details of staff and pensioners such as Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Biometric Information to meet up SFTA requirement which is in line with

the present administration’s cardinal goal of ensuring transparency and accountability in all aspects of governance.

The statement which was signed by the public relations officer in the office if the head of service, Ismail Ibrahim Dutse said the exercise will also help staff to fill the missing information on their pay-slip.

The statement disclosed that all staff of MDAs, LGCs LGEAs, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Judiciary, Emirate Councils as well as pensioners must attend unfailingly and verified on the specific date set aside for the MDA as contained in the itinerary.

It also added that the venue for the exercise for all staff of the MDAs is conference Hall of the old block, State Secretariat, Dutse while all staff of LGCs, LGEAs, zonal offices of MDAs, SUBEB and PHCDAs are to attend the verification at the Local Government they are stationed.